TECO to cut bills in June due to coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – TECO is giving customers a break on their next few electric bills.

The energy company sent an email to customers Friday, saying it will cut bills by about 20% in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The unprecedented circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic and lower fuel costs led us to seek approval from the Florida Public Service Commission to lower your bill,” the company said.

Customers will see a fuel credit on their bills from June through August, as well as a reduced fuel rate. The reduced rate will remain on bills September through December.

TECO said customers will save around $90 in total this year, and that commercial and industrial customers can expert a total bill reduction of 14 to 20%.

