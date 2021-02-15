TECO deploys 200 lineworkers to Louisiana to help restore power

TAMPA (WFLA) – Nearly 100 lineworkers from TECO’s Tampa Electric will be heading to Louisiana on Tuesday to help to restore power after severe winter weather.

A major winter storm is affecting much of the United States, with persistent, widespread and extreme cold weather.

About 90 Tampa Electric line workers, tree trimmers, damage assessors and support personnel will leave at dawn Tuesday for the two-day drive to Shreveport, Louisiana to help Southwestern Electric Power Co. to restore power, as soon as it is safe to do so.

Crews are prepared to stay for two weeks while another 90 contractors left Monday to help Entergy Louisiana.

Tampa Electric, one of Florida’s largest investor-owned electric utilities, serves about 800,000 customers in West Central Florida.