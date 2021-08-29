TECO crews driving from Florida to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Ida aftermath

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As people in Louisiana hunker down ahead of Hurricane Ida’s arrival, many in Tampa Bay are hitting the road to help.

Eight On Your Side went to the Tampa Electric Operations Center Sunday morning before dawn where 50 Tampa Electric crewmembers are loading up in eight cars preparing to travel to Louisiana to help with the hurricane’s aftermath.

Hurricane Ida is expected to bring high winds, flooding, and widespread power outages.

Tampa Electric, also known as TECO, has 50 crewmembers including line workers and support staff, headed to Louisiana Sunday morning to help.

It’s a two-day drive to Louisiana, so by the time they arrive they plan to help the power companies there, CLECO and ENTERGY, restore power as soon as it’s safe.

Another 100 contractors will leave Tampa Bay later in the day Sunday to begin the journey.

In total, TECO is sending 150 crew members to help in Louisiana, and they’re prepared to stay for two weeks.

Tampa Electric, one of Florida’s largest investor-owned electric utilities, serves about 800,000 customers in west-central Florida.

Tampa Electric is a member of the Southeastern Electric Exchange, or S.E.E., which is a network of utilities that pledges mutual assistance in case of a storm or other emergency. Crews supporting the restoration efforts of other utilities are paid by the host utility.