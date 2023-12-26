TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In one week, tens of thousands of fans will be in Tampa for the ReliaQuest Bowl.

The LSU Tigers and Wisconsin Badgers arrived in Tampa on Tuesday and checked into their respective hotels.

The moment the charter buses rolled in, the energy was electric. Fans will fill Raymond James Stadium on New Year’s Day, and even though the game is a week away, fans were already checking into their hotels.

The Rullo family turned their trip to the bowl game into a family vacation.

“We’re an SEC household,” Natalie Rullo said. “It’s exciting when you have an SEC-Big Ten matchup. Hopefully we’ll come out victorious.”

Tampa hotels are already rolling out the welcome mats.

“Over the last two weeks there’s been two bowl games, two NFL games and then three hockey games on top of it,” said Ron McAnaugh, general manager of JW Marriot. “It’s created a huge demand for us.”

McAnaugh said all of the hotel rooms at JW Marriot in downtown Tampa are expected to be booked by New Year’s Day.

The boom in business will also create more demand for workers who are looking to clock extra hours.