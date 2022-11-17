TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tickets for Taylor Swift’s three shows on her “Eras” tour at Raymond James Stadium have hit the resale market after fans struggled to get presale tickets on Tuesday.

Delays with the Ticketmaster system had many fans sitting in a virtual queue for hours, with many waiting at their computers just to receive an error message after entering their pre-sale code.

Ticketmaster issued a statement on Twitter on Tuesday, saying there was a “historically unprecedented demand” with millions showing up to buy tickets. The website even went on to move presale dates and times for Swift’s Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Santa Clara and Seattle shows, as well as Capital One cardholders’ presale being rescheduled.

Tickets to the pop star’s tour eventually hit the resale market on Wednesday with some incredible price tags, according to CNN.

CNN reported tickets for the show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on May 26 are listed on StubHub for as much as $21,600 each for a spot on the floor in front of the stage.

“As for just getting into the stadium — that’ll cost at least $350 on StubHub,” CNN reported.

News Channel 8 searched StubHub for resale prices for Swift’s three shows at Raymond James Stadium in April ahead of tickets going on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Tickets to the performances at Raymond James Stadium fall in line with CNN’s reporting of MetLife Stadium prices, with tickets starting at $315 both Thursday (April 13) and Friday (April 14) and $405 on Saturday (April 15).

The most expensive resale ticket at Raymond James Stadium on StubHub is going for $35,000 for seats in section 144 for Thursday’s show.

The second highest priced ticket goes for $18,000 for Saturday’s show of the “Eras” tour, and includes VIP seating with a private entrance, cash bar, light fare grill and restaurants. The ticket also includes VIP balcony access, club access, priority entry and access to a VIP area next to or in front of the stage.

Ticketmaster issued tips on its website prior to tickets to Swift’s tour going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

The website said those wanting to buy tickets should plan on logging in 10 minutes early to sign in to their account and check that their payment information is current.

“Event details can vary. Check for important details like ticket limits before the sale. Just tap ‘More Info’ next to the event name, top of page,” Ticketmaster said.