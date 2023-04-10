TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Taylor Swift is taking over Tampa Bay this weekend for three days of sold-out concerts. While some Swifties were unable to secure tickets to the shows at Raymond James Stadium, fans can still partake in the Eras Tour-themed events around the city.

In addition to Taylor Swift being named the honorary Mayor of Tampa, Hillsborough County renaming itself to “Swiftsborough,” and the Tampa Riverwalk glowing “Red” in honor of her upcoming concerts, the city will be bustling with events that fans won’t want to miss.

From themed parties to tailgates before the concert, here’s a list of events fans can attend:

Listen to some of Taylor’s biggest hits played on a string quartet in the candlelight. The set list is composed of 12 songs spanning her entire discography. The 65-minute show is open to guests 8 and older, although attendees under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tampa location: Centro Asturiano de Tampa will host two performances on Friday, April 28. Performance times are set for 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Guests can book here.

St. Petersburg location: The Birchwood will host two performances on May 18 at 6: 30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Guests can book for this location here.

The four-hour-long fan-based event will be held on July 15 from 7 to 11 p.m. This all-ages event is aimed to make everyone feel included, whether guests scored a ticket to one of Taylor’s shows or not. The ball will have 10 “Taylor-themed cocktails (and mocktails)” to honor her 10 “stunning eras.”

Location: 510 Water St. Tampa, Florida. Guests can purchase tickets here.

Ahead of Taylor’s upcoming Tampa concerts, these pre-show dance parties will get fans excited before heading over to Raymond James Stadium. Guests of all ages are welcome, but those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The pre-concert meet-up will be filled with costume contests, themed photo areas and other various activities. The dance party will be held on April 13 to 15, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Location: Two Shepherds Taproom, 4813 N. Grady Avenue, Tampa. Get tickets here.

“No concert tickets? No problem. Your wildest dreams are coming true at the Floridian Social as we enchant the room with the sounds of Taylor Swift for an epic dance party featuring DJ Chrystaline Gold,” the event organizers posted.

The 21+ party will be held on Friday, April 14. The event starts at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Location: Floridian Social Club, 687 Central Avenue North St. Petersburg. Swifties can purchase tickets here.

Since Taylor Swift is in Tampa, Kahwa Coffee wanted to give her a “warm welcome” by launching two limited-edition coffee flavors inspired by the award-winning artist herself. The coffee shop introduced flavors “Midnight Rain” and “Lavender Haze.” Fans and coffee lovers can try the new flavors from now until April 16.

Proceeds from the drinks will go directly to CASA of Pinellas, a program that aims to end domestic violence.

Location: Find your nearest Kahwa Coffee location here.

On Friday, April 14, DJ Chey will be spinning over four hours of fan-favorite hits, the entire Midnight’s album, along with all of Taylor Swift’s other eras. The electric dance party will include contests, giveaways and more for all fans to enjoy.

The dance party will kick off at 9 p.m.

Location: Pegasus Lounge, 14811 N Florida Ave., Tampa. Purchase tickets here.