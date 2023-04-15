TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For the past week, Tessa Wiseman and her healthcare team at Moffitt Cancer Center have had one mission: Get Tessa well enough to attend Saturday’s Taylor Swift concert.

Wiseman, a law student at the University of Virginia, has had “Taylor Swift Concert, 04/15” with a heart on the white board in her hospital room since she was admitted last week. Her family told WFLA.com she was rushed to Moffitt the day before Easter after developing a life-threatening infection following chemotherapy treatment.

A friend from college, Ali Bohrer, bought Wiseman the tickets weeks ago, and when she fell ill, Bohrer sprung into action. She flew to Tampa and decked out Wiseman’s hospital room with Taylor Swift gear, including a life-size cardboard cutout of the singer.

Wiseman’s family said the team at Moffitt made it their goal to get her to the show.

(Courtesy: Todd Wiseman)

“I have never seen such energy, hope and commitment in a hospital staff,” her mother, Robin Wiseman, said. “Even though they’re not going to the concert, they want Tessa to go more than anything in the world.”

That sentiment was echoed by Wiseman’s nurse, Rosalyn, who said she was invested in getting her patient healthy enough to travel to Raymond James Stadium.

“It’s very important for me for Tessa to leave, for her to be happy. I want her to enjoy the Taylor Swift concert,” said Rosalyn, a registered nurse at Moffitt. “I treat my patients like a member of my family. So if she’s happy, then I am happy as well.”

Wiseman’s “Wildest Dreams” came to fruition Saturday when she was discharged from the hospital. She carried the Taylor Swift cutout with pride as she was wheeled out of her room, with a Taylor Swift-themed blanket draped over her.

(Courtesy: Todd Wiseman)

From there, Wiseman will head to Raymond James Stadium for Taylor Swift’s final Tampa show. Her family was able to secure accessible seating so she can enjoy the concert in comfort.

Although Wiseman recovered from sepsis and made it out of the hospital in time for Taylor to take the stage, her family said her battle with cancer is far from over.

In February, her liver transplant was cancelled mid-surgery after Mayo Clinic doctors discovered the cancer had progressed. Now receiving care at Moffitt Cancer Center, Wiseman and her healthcare team are working towards getting her healthy enough for a transplant.

But Wiseman gets to put all of that aside for one night, as she joins tens of thousands of Swifties for an evening of live music and laughter, with a close friend by her side.