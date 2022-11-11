TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -Taylor Swift has added a third Tampa concert to her “Eras” tour.

Swift will now perform at Raymond James Stadium on April 13, 14 and 15. She announced the tour at the beginning of November after the release of her record-breaking album “Midnights.” A second concert date at the Tampa stadium was added just days later.

According to Variety, the pop star announced Friday morning that she had added 17 additional dates to the tour, bringing the total number of shows to 52.

Nine other artists will join Swift on tour as opening acts including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams and OWENN.

Presale tickets to Swift’s “Eras Tour” will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 15 for the April 14 and 15 shows. A sale date and time for tickets for the April 13 concert are still in the works, according to Ticketmaster.