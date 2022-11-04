TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Days after announcing a new tour following the release of her record-breaking “Midnights” album, Taylor Swift announced she is adding eight new dates to the “Eras” tour, include a second concert at Raymond James Stadium.

“UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we’re adding 8 shows to the tour,” Swift tweeted on Friday.

Swift will take the stage at the stadium in Tampa on April 14 and 15.

She is bringing along other artists, including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams and OWENN.

Presale registration is available online for the tour. Those who register will receive a confirmation email with details on what to expect. Registration closes on Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

Tickets to Swift’s “Eras Tour” will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18 and Verified Fan presale tickets will go on sale on Nov. 15.