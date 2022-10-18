TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Oddities and Curiosities Expo will visit the Tampa Convention Center in November, bringing over 150 local and national vendors with it.

The expo will take place Nov. 5.

Vendors and small businesses will be showcasing taxidermy and preserved animal specimens, as well as horror and Halloween-inspired artwork, antiques, handcrafted oddities, skulls, bones, funeral collectibles and much more.

The expo also hosts Rainy Day Revival and their Museum of Marvelous Mutations, a 1600 square foot carnival sideshow. Tickets for the sideshow cost $5 in advance and $7 at the door.

“The Oddities and Curiosities Expo was created purely out of the excitement of bringing communities we care about together through events,” said Michelle Cozzaglio, who owns the expo with her husband, Tony. “Honestly, we had no idea it would turn into what it has today! Our goal has always been to uplift those around us while giving everyone, including ourselves, the opportunity to truly do what they love.”

The Cozzaglios have taken the Oddities and Curiosities Expo coast-to-coast for the last five years as longtime collectors of oddities themselves.

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased online. Tickets are $15 at the door and children 12 and under are free.

Guests can also purchase tickets to a day-long taxidermy class using frozen animals where they can learn to make a two-headed duckling mount.