TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Alabama man died early Saturday morning after an explosive crash in Hillsborough County, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said at 2:43 a.m., a sedan driven by a 23-year-old Ruskin man crashed into the back of a gas tanker on US-41.

According to troopers, the tanker immediately exploded before crashing into a utility pole.

Meanwhile, the sedan veered off the highway and flipped after the impact, an FHP report said.

The tanker truck driver, a 49-year-old man from Montgomery, Alabama, died in the crash. Troopers said the Ruskin man survived but suffered serious injuries.