Tampa’s Titus O’Neil to receive ‘Warrior Award’ at WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

NEW ORLEANS, LA – APRIL 03: Titus O’Neil attends WWE’s 2014 SuperStars For Kids at the New Orleans Museum of Art on April 3, 2014 in New Orleans City. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa’s own Titus O’Neil will receive the 2021 “Warrior Award” during the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, which will be broadcast on Tuesday.

The award was named after WWE Hall of Famer and legend “The Ultimate Warrior.”

According to WWE’s website, the award is “presented to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of The Ultimate Warrior.”

As we’ve seen here in Tampa Bay, Titus O’Neil, real name Thaddeus Bullard, is constantly giving back to those in need through his Bullard Family Foundation.

The foundation’s mission is to “Provide families and children everywhere with moments, programs, and resources to help build character and improve outcomes in our community.”

Some of O’Neil’s events throughout the year include the Joy of Giving event which brings gifts and smiles to children and others in need, as well as the Back to School Bash which provides kids free backpacks and school supplies, as well as free medical vouchers, so they’re prepared for the upcoming school year.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will air on Peacock in the United States at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

O’Neil will also be hosting the two-night WrestleMania event alongside Clearwater resident Hulk Hogan on Saturday and Sunday.