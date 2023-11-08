TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The smallest Tampa home on the market is listed, and it’s selling for a whopping $379,000.

The home, located at 423 South Orleans Avenue, was listed for sale on Oct. 10 and is only three blocks from Hyde Park Village.

Harvey Petty, Keller Williams Tampa Central

It’s also only 388 square feet, with one bedroom and one bathroom. The house also has a front porch, a living room, a kitchen, and a washer and dryer, with pine plank flooring and 10-foot ceilings.

“Small in size but big on impact and potential,” the listing on Zillow says.

The small but mighty home was built in 1910 and sits on a 32 x 87 lot, with 2,784 total square feet. It’s a walkable distance to Bayshore Boulevard, SoHo, Amalie Arena, and Water Street.

According to the Zillow listing, the home was listed for rent in April 2020 for $1,590 a month but cut the price in June 2020 at $1,390. The rental listing was removed a month later.

In 2014, the home was listed for sale at $199,999, averaging $515 per square foot. With its current selling price at $379,000, the average price per square foot is $977.

Additional images can be found on the listing.