TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The smallest Tampa home on the market is listed, and it’s selling for a whopping $379,000.

The home, located at 423 South Orleans Avenue, was listed for sale on Oct. 10 and is only three blocks from Hyde Park Village.

  • Harvey Petty, Keller Williams Tampa Central
It’s also only 388 square feet, with one bedroom and one bathroom. The house also has a front porch, a living room, a kitchen, and a washer and dryer, with pine plank flooring and 10-foot ceilings.

“Small in size but big on impact and potential,” the listing on Zillow says.

The small but mighty home was built in 1910 and sits on a 32 x 87 lot, with 2,784 total square feet. It’s a walkable distance to Bayshore Boulevard, SoHo, Amalie Arena, and Water Street.

According to the Zillow listing, the home was listed for rent in April 2020 for $1,590 a month but cut the price in June 2020 at $1,390. The rental listing was removed a month later.

In 2014, the home was listed for sale at $199,999, averaging $515 per square foot. With its current selling price at $379,000, the average price per square foot is $977.

Additional images can be found on the listing.