Tampa’s own Kenzie Wheeler dedicates performance to ‘MaMaw’ in The Voice semifinals

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – He’s the music man with a much-loved mullet. Tampa Bay’s own Kenzie Wheeler sang his heart out in the semi-finals on NBC’s hit show The Voice on Monday night in honor of his “MaMaw”.

The 23-year-old from Dover has wowed America, week after week, now one step closer to The Voice crown as family and friends cheered Kenzie on from home at Keel Winery in Plant City.

Wheeler preformed George Jones’ hit “He Stopped Loving Her Today” dedicating the performance to his “MaMaw” as it’s her all-time favorite song.

The quick rise to fame has made Wheeler’s mom and dad beyond proud as they talked about their son with tears in their eyes.

“You know, I’m proud, means a lot. He’s tried hard. He’s a very humble kid,” Kenzie’s parents Patty and Marty said.

No matter where he is, the Strawberry Crest High School stand-out performs with passion and perseverance.









Wheeler’s coach Kelly Clarkson praised him over his song choice at one point declaring Wheeler, “one of my favorite country singers ever.”

Wheeler’s father he couldn’t be more proud of his son regardless how this season of The Voice ends.

“I told him, no matter what, you’ve given this 100 percent, If you make it, I’m still just as proud,” Kenzie’s mom Patty said.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on WFLA.