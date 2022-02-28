Tampa’s new police chief to address gun violence for first time in community forum

Mary O’Connor at the conference announcing her appointment as the Tampa police chief

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa’s new police chief, Mary O’Connor, will be addressing gun violence at a community forum Monday night.

The forum takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 at the Tampa Education Center at St. Leo University. This is the third forum being held to address the issue. The first two meetings were led by Ruben Delgado, who served as interim police chief.

Chief O’Connor will address what the department is doing and new initiatives being put in place to help combat the problem.

Tampa police are still searching for solutions to gun violence in the city. There have been 10 homicides in Tampa this year. There were 48 in 2021.

Earlier this month, Delgado said violent crime was down 10% in the last four months, and officers responded to 15 fewer shootings this January compared to last January.

He said the department still wants ideas from the community. They’ll take those ideas and create an action plan to combat the problem.

“One shooting affects a family, they don’t want to hear about 10% reduction rate, so there’s still work to do,” Delgado said.

Interim Chief Delgado said the forums help, but they still would like more people to come to them if they know anything about a particular crime.