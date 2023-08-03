TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Exactly one year after the sudden death of WFLA’s Chief Photographer Paul Lamison, the city of Tampa will honor his life and legacy in a big way.

It was a sad and difficult day on the evening of Aug. 3, 2022, when WFLA learned about the sudden passing of Paul. While on a walk, Paul had a heart attack.

Since Paul’s passing, family, friends and community members have rallied to remember the man many saw in Eagle 8 HD. From being honored at the Heart Walk, to a memorial pitch thrown by his youngest daughter at a Rays game, the tributes continue to pour in.

Tampa’s Mayor Jane Castor and city officials will now honor Paul’s life and legacy Thursday.

“We are going to make it Paul Lamison’s Day in the City of Tampa,” Castor said. “He was such an incredible individual and always recognizable by his Rays hat, but then also everything he did in the community. On his days off he was always involved. He and his wife and daughters you would always see around the city.”

Paul worked at WFLA for nearly 30 years and served as the Chief Photographer for 21 years. Many also know his name and face from Eagle 8 HD. He made his TV debut in 2020.

Paul was known to light up a room or tell you an awful dad joke, but he had a true passion for giving back. Mentoring co-workers and helping interns was something Paul was dedicated to. That is why his wife, children and family created a memorial scholarship in Paul’s name. That scholarship is now an endowment and available for aspiring journalists at Paul’s alma mater, the University of South Florida.

“The second you met Paul, he was your friend, so it’s an honor for me to do this small tribute for all that he’s done in our community,” said Castor.

Castor, city of Tampa officials, Paul’s wife and children and his WFLA family will attend a ceremony at City Hall Thursday at 1:30 p.m. where the mayor will proclaim Aug. 3rd as Paul Lamison Day.