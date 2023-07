TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa’s first Yard House restaurant will open near Amalie Arena just in time for hockey season.

Yard House, which is owned by Darden Restaurant Group, is set to open Oct. 9, one day before the Tampa Bay Lightning kick off their season against the Nashville Predators.

The location will be on Channelside Drive, across from the arena.

Darden Restaurant Group also owns Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse, among other restaurant chains.

Yard House has a location in Sarasota.