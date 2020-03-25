Tampa’s Continental Wholesale Diamonds owner dies in plane crash

Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA/WCBD) – The owner of Continental Wholesale Diamonds in Tampa died after his Cessna 310 aircraft crashed outside Charleston, South Carolina over the weekend.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says that Andrew Meyer, 64, died as a result of the accident and was the only occupant of the plane.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna 310 departed from Rocky Mount Airport in North Carolina and intended to land at Zephyrhills Municipal Airport in Florida.

A source told WCBD that they could hear the plane’s engine cutting on and off.

Continental Wholesale Diamonds posted a statement on its Facebook page following the passing of Meyer.

“Andrew loved his work, his customers and the jewelry business. Most of all, he loved his children and was delighted when he became a grandfather last week. Continental Wholesale Diamonds is working through all of this right now, please give the team some time to pull what is needed together.”

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will work to determine the probable cause of the accident.

