TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Downtown Tampa’s ‘Boom by the Bay’ Independence Day celebration is set to take over Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park on July 1.

The annual tradition, started in 2019, features activities and entertainment for the entire family. The festivities culminate in a dazzling fireworks display.

“While fireworks will grace the sky, Boom by the Bay is about so much more than that,” Mayor Jane Castor said in a news release. “It’s a chance for our community to gather, connect and appreciate the beauty of our city and the spirit of togetherness. This will be a highlight of the summer.”

The event offers food trucks and a free concert, as well as special summertime activities like a pickleball tournament and apple pie bake-off.

“We’re looking forward to an all-day, family-friendly party on July 1st. Whether it’s with the classic all-American favorite apple pie or the new all-American obsession of pickleball, you’ll find activities for everyone,” said Shaun Drinkard, Interim President of the Tampa Downtown Partnership.

Boom by the Bay begins at 4 p.m. on July 1. Additional information about the event can be found on the City of Tampa website.