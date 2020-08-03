Tampa’s Back the Blue mural: No permit granted for painting next to police department, city says

TAMPA (WFLA) – The group responsible for painting a “Back the Blue” mural in Tampa over the weekend to show support for the police did not have proper permits, according to a spokesperson for the City of Tampa.

The mural is located in downtown Tampa on Madison Street next to the Tampa Police Department. It was painted by a group called Back the Blue Florida, according to the spokesperson for the city and Mayor Jane Castor.

The blue, white and black display reads “Back the Blue” and features a black and blue ribbon. “Back the Blue” is a message in support of law enforcement.

Spokesperson for @CityofTampa and @JaneCastor tells @WFLA Back the Blue Florida did not have permits to paint this mural. https://t.co/FIUsw5IXe2 — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) August 3, 2020

The messages “Back the Blue” and “Blue Lives Matter” have been used frequently in response to recent calls to defund the police and to the “Black Lives Matter” movement in the United States. The movement has been around for years but recently gained momentum in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic due to the death of George Floyd in police custody.

A “Black Lives Matter” mural was painted across the bay in the City of St. Petersburg in June.

City officials in Tampa have not said what will happen now to the “Blue Lives Matter” mural.

