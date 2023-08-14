TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A wrong-way driver is behind bars after being caught with several hundred dollars in counterfeit bills, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called to assist Monday around 12:30 a.m. after learning that a wrong-way driver had fled a traffic stop along State Road 589 near mile marker 4.

Soon after, troopers caught up with the damaged SUV that appeared to be smoking, “and the front tires were falling off,” an FHP criminal report stated. “The vehicle had a driving pattern indicating that the driver was extremely impaired.”

When troopers tried to stop the SUV, the driver “took evasive action” and tried to flee a second time. However, a successful PIT maneuver ended the chase.

The driver, identified as 57-year-old Billy Spencer, of Tampa, showed several signs of impairment. Spencer was arrested and taken to the Hillsborough County Jail.

There, authorities found 19 $20 counterfeit bills in Spencer’s property mixed in with other currency. Spencer was charged with resisting an officer without violence, false name to a law enforcement officer, possession of ten o more counterfeit bills, driving under the influence, refusal to submit to testing, and felony fleeing to elude.