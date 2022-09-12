TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — On Monday, Members of the Tampa Bay Sierra Club, the Friends of The River and other groups came out to oppose a city plan on how to use treated wastewater in Tampa.

“We don’t think it’s a good idea for them to put treated wastewater, either into the river or into the reservoir or store what’s left over in the aquifer,” said Gary Gibbons with the Tampa Bay Sierra Club.



Gibbons says the city isn’t being open about its plans.

“There are three basic questions that haven’t been answered. Will Pure be safe? Is it necessary and how much will it cost? Why has this been kept such a secret? Why has the mayor and the water department not been talking to the public about what they are planning to do,” Gibbons said.

The city says no final plan has been put into place and there will be many opportunities for public comment before a decision is made.

“The public is critical to this process. This is our water. It’s our drinking water. It’s our estuary. It’s our river. And so the publics’ engagement, their input is absolutely critical to this,” said Remer.