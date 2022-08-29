TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa women are facing charges for intentionally burning two young children in their care with a hot pot, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers said an investigation began after a 10-year-old child in the women’s care showed up to school with welts, blisters and fresh burn marks on their body. After the child was transported to Saint Joseph’s Hospital, an investigator with the Department of Children and Families (DCF) was called to the home.

It was later discovered that another child in the home, who is under the age of five, suffered similar injuries.

The investigation found that 24-year-old Chazay Durant intentionally burned the children with a hot pot. One of the children was allegedly held down by 19-year-old Shyandria Scott, during the incident.

In a media release, officers said that one of the children was burned badly enough that “the circular lines on the bottom of the pot were imprinted on the skin.”

For their own safety, the children were removed from the home and medically assessed

The exact cause of the abuse is still under investigation.

On Aug 26, Durant and Scott were arrested. Durant faces two charges of aggravated child abuse. Scott is facing one charge of aggravated child abuse.