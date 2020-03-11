Tampa woman wins $2M top prize from $10 scratch off

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NC Lottery Growth_1525190279131

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolinas lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA (WFLA) – A 23-year-old Tampa woman won $2 million from a $10 scratch-off ticket she bought at a Publix

The Florida Lottery said Karina De Los Santos bought the $10 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game from a Publix at 10015 North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

De Los Santos chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,405,000.00. The convenience store will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

De Los Santos says she has big plans for her winnings, “I want to invest in myself by opening up my own nail salon!”

MORE TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

If you're suffering from allergy symptoms, think twice it might be something else

Thumbnail for the video titled "If you're suffering from allergy symptoms, think twice it might be something else"

Car fire slows I-4 eastbound in Tampa during rush hour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car fire slows I-4 eastbound in Tampa during rush hour"

Nursing home visitation restrictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing home visitation restrictions"

Gov. Ron DeSantis on state university system steps against COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Ron DeSantis on state university system steps against COVID-19"

Facts Not Fear: WHO declares that coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Facts Not Fear: WHO declares that coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic"

Store robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Store robbery"

Treasury Department considers extending tax-filing deadline due to coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treasury Department considers extending tax-filing deadline due to coronavirus outbreak"

Humane Society rescues 140 dogs from neglect in Dixie County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Humane Society rescues 140 dogs from neglect in Dixie County"

No injuries after semi-truck sideswipes school bus in Polk County

Thumbnail for the video titled "No injuries after semi-truck sideswipes school bus in Polk County"

Stabbing investigation blocks traffic on Dale Mabry Highway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stabbing investigation blocks traffic on Dale Mabry Highway"

Coronavirus in Pinellas County: Firestone Grand Prix to go on with extra precaution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Pinellas County: Firestone Grand Prix to go on with extra precaution"

St. Pete Mayor expected to speak about coronavirus and Firestone Grand Prix

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Pete Mayor expected to speak about coronavirus and Firestone Grand Prix"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss