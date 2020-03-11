Tampa woman wins $2M top prize from $10 scratch off

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolinas lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA (WFLA) – A 23-year-old Tampa woman won $2 million from a $10 scratch-off ticket she bought at a Publix

The Florida Lottery said Karina De Los Santos bought the $10 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game from a Publix at 10015 North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

De Los Santos chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,405,000.00. The convenience store will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

De Los Santos says she has big plans for her winnings, “I want to invest in myself by opening up my own nail salon!”

MORE TOP STORIES