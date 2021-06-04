Tampa woman wins $1M top scratch-off prize

Hillsborough County

Florida Lottery

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The price was right for one Tampa woman who recently won the top prize for a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, 36-year-old Sheena Nellon won $1 million from THE PRICE IS RIGHT scratch-off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $770,000.

The Florida Lottery says Nellon purchased her winning ticket from Farm Stores, located at 125 West Linebaugh Avenue. The convenience store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 game launched in April 2018 and features more than $59 million in prizes, including six top prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.19.

