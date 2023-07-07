TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman claimed a $1 million prize after playing the $50 500X THE CASH scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

On Friday, officials announced that 64-year-old Connie Shover had purchased her winning ticket from Cravings Marketplace located at 12320 Four Oaks Road in Tampa. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The 500X THE CASH scratch-off game features a top prize of $25 million, the largest jackpot offered on a Florida scratch-off.