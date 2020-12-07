LIVE NOW /
Tampa woman wins $1M from scratch-off ticket

Hillsborough County

NC Lottery Growth_1525190279131

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA (WFLA) -The Florida Lottery has announced that a 20-year-old Tampa woman won $1 million from playing a $5 scratch-off game.

Talisha Candelaria played the BONUS TRIPLE MATCH Scratch-Off game from Walmart Market Liquor Box, located at 8885 North Florida Avenue in Tampa.

Candelaria chose to receive her winnings in annual installments of $40,000 a year for 25 years. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $5 game, BONUS TRIPLE MATCH, launched in August and offers more than $48.8 million in total cash prizes, including four top prizes of $1 million.

The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.03.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

