TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman is going home with 1 million more reasons to smile after she claimed a million-dollar prize playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Hanh Tran, 47, of Tampa, claimed a $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

According to the Florida Lottery, Tran chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Tran bought his ticket from Plantation Citgo located at 6318 West Linebaugh Avenue in Tampa. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $20 game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The odds of winning the $5 million jackpot are 1-in-2,362,500.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $5,000,000 1-in-2,362,500 32 16 16 $1,000,000 1-in-756,000 100 48 52 $100,000 1-in-630,000 120 57 63 $10,000 1-in-40,000 1,890 907 983 (Data: The Florida Lottery)

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.