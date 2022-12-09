TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman is going home with 1 million more reasons to smile after she claimed a million-dollar prize playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
Hanh Tran, 47, of Tampa, claimed a $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.
According to the Florida Lottery, Tran chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.
Tran bought his ticket from Plantation Citgo located at 6318 West Linebaugh Avenue in Tampa. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The $20 game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The odds of winning the $5 million jackpot are 1-in-2,362,500.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$5,000,000
|1-in-2,362,500
|32
|16
|16
|$1,000,000
|1-in-756,000
|100
|48
|52
|$100,000
|1-in-630,000
|120
|57
|63
|$10,000
|1-in-40,000
|1,890
|907
|983
The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.