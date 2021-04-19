Tampa woman wins $1 million from Florida lottery scratch-off game

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—A Tampa woman is $1 million richer after she hit the jackpot playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Shirley Mapp, 49, won the $1 million prize in the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $710,000.00, according to a news release.

The ticket was purchased at David & Hana Community Market, located at 3320 East Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa. The store gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC, launched in October 2018 and gives players the opportunity to win up to $5,000,000. Overall odds of winning are one-in-2.99.

