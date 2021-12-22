Tampa woman who lost leg after pedicure at nail salon gets big payout, lawyers say

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa nail salon has reached a $1.75 million settlement with a woman whose leg was amputated after she got a pedicure at the business, according to the Morgan & Morgan law firm.

Lawyers said Clara Shellman developed an infection after getting a pedicure at at Tammy’s Nails 2 on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa in September 2018. Part of her leg was amputated after the infection spread from her toe to her lower leg, according to Morgan & Morgan.

The lawyers claim careless cleaning and improper sanitation of nail tools led to the infection.

“When she patronized this salon, Ms. Shellman had a reasonable expectation that the professionals working there would keep their tools clean to protect her health and safety,” said Morgan & Morgan attorney Paul Fulmer, who represented Ms. Shellman. “While the infection the salon allegedly caused Ms. Shellman began with a small cut, it spread quickly due to her severe peripheral arterial disease. While no amount of money can truly make up for such a life-altering injury, I’m happy that this settlement will compensate her for a world of pain and suffering that wasn’t her fault.”

WFLA has reached out to Morgan & Morgan for more information about this case. This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss