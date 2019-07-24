Tampa woman survives getting hit by train

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa woman miraculously survived after getting struck by a train Monday night.

Anna Jenkins, 34, was conscious and breathing after she was struck on the tracks near Sligh Avenue and Rowlett Park Drive shortly after 9 p.m., police said.

According to police, Jenkins had been walking south on the railroad tracks and was wearing her headphones before she was hit, so she was unable to hear or see the train.

Police said the train was traveling at approximately 17 mph at the time of the incident. The train conductor said he sounded the train’s horn and tried to stop when he saw the woman on the tracks.

Jenkins was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for further evaluation. She is now in stable condition in the ICU.

The train was inspected by a CSX supervisor who said they found no blood or damage on the train.

Jenkins’ friend and roommate Christy Moore tells 8 On Your Side that Jenkins was walking to grab some food. Moore had just gotten to work Monday night when the hospital called her to inform her what happened.

“She’s all black and blue and purple,” Moore described, after rushing to the hospital to see Jenkins right away. “That really broke my heart, because I was like ‘Why her?’”

While Tampa Police have not indicated any foul play in this case, Moore has reason to believe her friend’s injuries are more suspicious.

“She said ‘Christy, I didn’t see him behind me, but he pushed me in front of the train,’” Moore claims Jenkins said to her while she visited her in the hospital Monday night.

Moore says Jenkins suffered a head injury, among others.