TAMPA (WFLA) – A federal judge sentenced a Tampa woman to 6 1/2 years in prison Wednesday for trying to hire a hitman to murder her ex-boyfriend’s wife.

8 On Your Side broke the story of 50-year old DeAnna Marie Stinson in September 2021. She was arrested by Federal agents and charged for solicitation to commit a crime of violence and murder for hire.

She made five bitcoin transactions totaling $12,307.61 to have the victim murdered. She included the victim’s name, address and a photo.

According to the criminal complaint, Stinson used Bitcoin to pay the supposed hitman, because she believed the cryptocurrency couldn’t be traced and requested that the “job” be completed as soon as possible and even offered a “bonus” if the hit was completed by a specific date.

An undercover officer posing as the ‘hitman’ requested she send him money to buy a firearm, but Stinson was reluctant because she worried the money could be tied back to her.