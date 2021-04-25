Tampa woman on probation for traffic death causes high-speed crash; 3 injured, 1 critical, FHP says

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman already on probation for hitting and killing a driver is facing more charges after a high-speed crash early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Jennifer Carvajal was clocked going 111 mph while heading west on State Road 400, just east of Mango Road. She did not slow down when she passed a trooper, the incident report states.

According to the report, a trooper tried to stop Carvajal by overtaking her vehicle, but she made a hard right turn, sending the Hyundai Elantra into the shoulder and down an embankment, where it went airborne. Troopers said the vehicle went over a fence, then hit a parked truck, light pole and a palm tree before it overturned.

A passenger in the front seat was thrown to the back of the car and two other passengers were ejected. All three passengers suffered serious injuries and one is in critical condition, according to the report.

Carvajal suffered minor injuries and was arrested on charges of reckless driving (serious injury), DUI (serious injury), DUI with property damage, driving without a driver’s license (serious injury) and violation of probation for DUI manslaughter.

According to reports, Carvajal was arrested in 2014 after she ran a red light and struck and killed a 52-year-old driver in Plant City. Carvajal, who was 16 at the time of the crash, was charged with manslaughter and driving without a valid license resulting in death, both felonies.