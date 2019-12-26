Tampa woman killed in ‘nearly head-on’ crash on Christmas night

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A “nearly head-on” crash left a 31-year-old Tampa woman dead on Christmas night. A 76-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on State Road 60 near Clarence Gordon Jr. Road.

According to troopers, Megan Thi Baytarian was heading east in a Toyota Yaris when she lost control of her vehicle, which traveled over a median and entered the westbound lanes of the highway.

The Yaris hit a 2015 Dodge Journey driven by Gussia L. Haughbrook, 76, of Tampa.

Troopers said Baytarian died at the scene, while Haughbrook was rushed to Tampa General Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Her current condition is unknown.

It’s unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash. No charges are pending, according to the FHP’s report.

