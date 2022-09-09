TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman died after being struck by a pickup truck while walking down Nebraska Avenue on Thursday.

According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 8:21 p.m. A 39-year-old woman was walking south along the inside lane of Nebraska Avenue, approaching E. 140th Ave., when she was hit by a pickup truck.

FHP said the pedestrian was seriously injured and died at the scene.

The two occupants of the truck – 34-year-old and 32-year-old men, both from Tampa – were not hurt. FHP said they were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.