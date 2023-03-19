TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman died early Sunday morning after a crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said at about 12:15 a.m., a 25-year-old Tampa woman was driving her sedan north on I-75 when her vehicle “became disabled” in the outside travel lane.

Troopers said the sedan ended up getting hit by another car driven by another car that was unable to stop in time.

The collision ended up killing the 25-year-old at the scene of the crash. Troopers said the other driver, a 20-year-old Tampa woman, suffered serious injuries.