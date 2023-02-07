TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman died early Tuesday morning after getting into a crash with a tractor-trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said at around 3:40 a.m., the 47-year-old was heading west on Hillsborough Avenue when she turned onto Orient Road, entering the path of an eastbound tractor-trailer.

The woman’s car was hit by the tractor-trailer. Troopers said after the impact, the car caught on fire.

According to the FHP, the woman died after being taken to a hospital.