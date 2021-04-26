Tampa woman going 111 mph in deadly crash has history of previous fatal crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman on probation for a 2014 traffic fatality was arrested Sunday after a deadly high-speed crash off Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County, authorities said.

Video from a dash-mounted camera in a Florida Highway Patrol car shows a silver Hyundai Elantra traveling westbound on I-4 early Sunday morning.

The Highway Patrol said the driver, 24-year-old Jennifer Carvajal was clocked three times traveling west on I-4 at 111 mph, and had passed a trooper without stopping.

As an FHP Sergeant pulls behind the Elantra it suddenly veered right and off the road, careening over an embankment before crashing into a parked car at the Gator Ford dealership where it overturned.

A passenger in the front seat was thrown to the back of the car and two other passengers were ejected. All three passengers suffered serious injuries and one later died, the Highway Patrol said.

Carvajal faces charges of reckless driving (serious injury), DUI (serious injury), DUI with property damage, driving without a driver’s license (serious injury) and violation of probation for DUI manslaughter.

However, Sunday’s crash was not the first time Carvajal has been involved in a DUI accident that resulted in death.

In 2014, when she was then just 16, the Plant City Police Department charged Carvajal with driving under the influence when she ran a red light and struck and killed a 52-year-old driver in Plant City who died as the result of the crash.

Sergeant Steve Gaskins with the Florida Highway Patrol says the charges against Carvajal, in this case, increased when one of her passengers died from their injuries.

“Later in the afternoon when one of the passengers expired from his injuries, that were suffered during the crash, obviously now we have a death involved, so the serious injury charges will be augmented to include a manslaughter charge,” Gaskins said.

Carvajal is currently recovering from her own injuries at a local hospital, and is under guard but will be transferred to jail when she is released from medical care.

Sergeant Gaskins says Carvajal should not have been driving at all.

“She was not supposed to be driving. She did not have a driver’s license, she was not permitted by the state of Florida or any other state to be driving,” Gaskins said.