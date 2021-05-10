Tampa woman going 111 mph in deadly crash agrees to remain in jail with no bond

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The woman arrested after a high-speed crash that left one person dead in April will remain in jail with no bond.

During a pre-trial detention hearing Monday, the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office was prepared to make their case that Jennifer Carvajal should be held without bail and locked up until her trial with witnesses ready to testify.

However, she unexpectedly agreed to be held in jail with no bond which is rare, according to the state attorney’s office.

Carvajal’s attorney Barry Taracks says given that his client was already on probation for a 2014 traffic fatality, this was the best decision.

“The family understands in terms of all the hurt and pain that’s out there, I reviewed with them the law and what fits the criteria, and talking with my client we agreed by stipulating it will solve a lot of issues today and address ones in the future,” Taracks said.

The state also asked the court for a no contact order, after the prosecutor said Carvajal has made attempts to reach out to the victims in the case.

Carvajal’s attorney says his client is related to two of the people who were in the car.

A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper says he clocked Carvajal driving more than 110 miles an hour down I-4 on April 25. When the trooper tried to pull her over, he said her car suddenly veered right and over an embankment and then flew into the air at a Ford Dealership.

Two of her three passengers were ejected. One later died while the other suffered serious injuries.

Carvajal is now facing several charges, including DUI manslaughter, in connection with the crash. But it’s not the first time Carvajal has been involved in a DUI accident that resulted in death.

In 2014, when she was then just 16, the Plant City Police Department charged her with driving under the influence when officers said she ran a red light and hit the car of a 52-year-old newspaper deliveryman, Keith Davis. Davis died as the result of the crash.

Next for Carvajal will be the trial, potentially later this year, according to the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office.

The Florida Highway Patrol is still searching for anyone who saw the crash or called 911.

The state also wants them to contact FHP so everyone can have a clear picture as to what happened April 25.