Tampa woman finds her ‘money tree’ after winning $1 million from Money Tree scratch-off game

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—A Tampa woman is $1 million richer after she hit the jackpot playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Orlean Collins, 63, won the $1 million top prize from the $1,000,000 MONEY TREE Scratch-Off game and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00., according to a news release.

The ticket was purchased at Pebble Creek Fuel, located at 19707 Bruce B Downs Boulevard in Tampa. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 game, $1,000,000 MONEY TREE, launched in October 2020 and features more than $50 million in cash prizes, including 160 prizes of $10,000 to $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.00.

