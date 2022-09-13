TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 33-year-old Tampa woman and her SUV were pulled from a pond along I-75 Tuesday after she was involved in an accident near the exit to SR 574, according to authorities.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was headed south on I-75 in the center lane when she made a last-minute lane change towards the exit for SR 574. In the process, troopers said the woman struck a cargo van headed in the same direction.

(Courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol)

After the collision, the woman’s SUV veered off the road and onto a grassy area that separates I-75 from the exit ramp. The woman’s SUV then splashed into a pond and came to rest fully submerged in the mud.

FHP said the woman told troopers there were no passengers in her SUV. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team helped remove the stuck SUV and searched for any bodies in the pond.

The woman was transported to Brandon Regional Hospital for treatment. The second driver was uninjured.