TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several YouFit Gyms are offering free self-defense classes this month, and a Tampa woman who was recently attacked in her gym is partnering with one of the locations.

Nashali Alma was attacked by a man while she was working out in the gym of her apartment complex in February. The video of the attack, which lasted about 8 minutes, went viral.

“I was not going to let this man touch me at all,” Alma said. “I realized what he was trying to do. I was like okay we’re going to fight this man, we’re going to fight back.”

Alma was able to escape, but she wants other men and women to know how to protect themselves in case they are ever in that kind of scary situation. She is partnering with YouFit Gym in Carrollwood as they offer a free self-defense class.

The class will be taught by Jason Bleistein, who teaches at Krav Maga South Tampa.

Bleistein says keeping yourself separated as best you can from your attacker is key.

“Make any attack as difficult as possible for the attacker,” he said.

Don’t punch with your fists. There are a lot of bones in your hands and fingers that can break. Instead, he says to use the heel of your hand and your forearm.

The worst-case scenario would be if you wind up on your stomach or if your attacker is on top of you blocking your legs. If you can, wrap your legs around your attacker’s back if you fall to the ground and use your hands and arms to fight back.

While YouFit is partnering with Alma for these classes, she also wants to work to make punishments for sexual assault charges more severe. Furthermore, her attack has inspired her to start her own gym.

“Later on down the road I want to open up my own gym and offer free self-defense classes,” says Alma.

Here are the details for the free self-defense classes in the Bay Area: