Tampa woman, 84, fatally struck by SUV while running across I-275, FHP says

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman was running across Interstate 275 when she was struck and killed by an SUV Saturday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The incident occurred at about 8:35 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate, just south of Fowler Avenue.

The Highway Patrol said the woman, age 84, was running east across the interstate when she was hit by the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report did not name the woman or mention how she ended up on the interstate.

Neither the driver, a 43-year-old New York City woman, nor her passengers, ages 19, 18, and 12, were hurt during the incident, according to the report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss