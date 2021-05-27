Tampa wheelchair-bound student walks across stage during graduation

TAMPA (WFLA) – Graduations are always an exciting and emotional time for students and that’s definitely the case for one senior at Chamberlian High School.

Thomas Kranz is wheelchair-bound, but he got the chance to walk across the stage thanks to his teachers.

The crowd went wild as Thomas went to pick up his diploma. One person in the crowd could even be heard cheering, “Walk that stage” as Kranz got his diploma.

His teacher, Jessica Jimenez says they asked his parents for permission to support him across the stage and you can bet, this is a moment no one will forget.