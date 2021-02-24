Tampa Water using chlorine as disinfection process during temporary change

TAMPA (WFLA) – If you live in the city of Tampa, there is a temporary change coming that will affect your water.

The Tampa Water Department will be using chlorine as its disinfection process between March 8 and March 29.

This temporary conversion is a standard water system maintenance measure that protects the quality of drinking water by preventing bacteria from occurring in the city’s water distribution system

The department says it will be collecting water samples during that time to test the effectiveness of the temporary change.

People who are sensitive to chlorine may notice a stronger smell or taste of chlorine. To minimize this effect, the Tampa Water Department recommends:

Run the tap for a few minutes before using

Fill a pitcher of water and let it sit for several hours to allow any residual chlorine to evaporate.

Consider installing a carbon filter on kitchen/bathroom faucets or showerheads or replacing existing filters with new ones.

For more information, contact City of Tampa Utilities at (813) 274-8811, option 2, or visit tampa.gov/ChlorineDisinfection.