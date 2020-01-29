Tampa water main break could slow down traffic on Wednesday morning

TAMPA (WFLA) – A water main break could cause some big problems for your morning commute.

The main break happened at Himes Avenue and Columbus Drive in Tampa.

Beginning at 1 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, all westbound lanes of West Columbus Drive will be closed between North Lincoln Avenue and North Himes Avenue

Tampa police say crews will be on scene overnight to make repairs. The water main break is expected to be completed by Thursday at 5 p.m.

Stick with WFLA for updates.

LATEST POSTS