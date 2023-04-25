TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa voters will return to the polls on Tuesday to determine who will fill four city council seats.

Nearly 19,000 ballots were submitted before Election Day, according to the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections. About 75% of votes were cast via mail-in-ballots, while the rest were from early voting locations.

Four runoff races are on the ballot Tuesday: Districts 1, 2, 3 and 6.

District 1:

Sonja P. Brookins

Alan Clendenin

District 2:

Robin Lockett

Guido Maniscalco (current District 6 at-large councilmember)

District 3:

Janet Cruz

Lynn Hurtak (incumbent)

District 6:

Charlie Miranda (current District 2 at-large councilmember)

Hoyt Prindle, III

Polls will be open at precincts across the city from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters are asked to bring one or two forms of current ID with a signature and photo to their precinct.

Tampa residents can find their voting precinct on the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections website.