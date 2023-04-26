TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A low-cost Tampa Bay veterinarian clinic says it’s out thousands of dollars after a theft in the past few days.

“I just couldn’t imagine that somebody would steal a significant amount of money from a nonprofit that’s helping animals,” said Alexandra Guida. “It just seems really sad.”

Guida is one of the managers of Harmony Vet Care. She said $4,500 was stolen. That money could have gone towards dozens of spay or neuter operations, or other treatments for pets.

“Everybody feels really bad,” Guida explained. “Everybody’s just really heartbroken for us.”

In order to recoup the money the clinic says it lost, the nonprofit is putting on a yard sale in a month. While Guida doesn’t foresee any interruptions to the business, she says the theft adds some stress to their jobs.

“We’re still going to be the same hospital, same prices, same missions,” Guida said. “But it’s just going to be more of an effort to try to fundraise now more than ever.”

Harmony is asking the community for donations, from pet-related necessities to your everyday yard sale items.

“We’ve heard a lot of really positive things from the community,” Guida said. “A lot of people have reached out to donate to us.”

And they’ve already received some donations.

“Harmony is there for people in need, when they need to be,” Guida said. “It’s really nice. And I feel like we do give back to the community a lot, so it’s nice to see the community giving back to us now.”

The yard sale will be on May 28, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 8704 Jackson Springs Road in Tampa. Donations can be dropped off at that address as well — you can leave your donations under the covered porch on the side, or reach out to the clinic for the keypad door entry code. If you’d like to volunteer for the yard sale, you can reach out to management@harmonyvetcare.org.