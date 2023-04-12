TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — They may look like ordinary Floridians, but to survivors of war in Ukraine they may be heroes.

Ed Thomas and Rocky Burrell are retired from the U.S. Army, now working as defense contractors. But their newest mission is helping people in the war-torn nation through their non-profit organization called The Small Victories Project.

“It truly started over a coffee. Rocky came up with the idea that we should raise some money and deliver aid to Ukraine,” Thomas said.

“We know that we’re making a difference with individuals, small groups of people, and individual families. That’s really what we’re focused on,” said Burrell.

The pair recently returned from a 10-day trip to Ukraine in March. They worked to vet organizations and individuals who could assist them in providing money, transportation, and medical equipment to those in need.

“It’s similar to say a hurricane, except there’s no insurance, there’s no cavalry coming,” Thomas added.

The duo said the resilience of Ukrainian citizens was on full display.

“No one was sitting around doing nothing, and everyone you talk to, it wasn’t if they’re going to win the war, it’s when they’re going win the war,” Burrell added.

The group depends on donations to support their efforts. If you’d like to donate, you can visit their website by clicking here.