LAKE BUENA VIST, Fla. (WFLA) – An Army veteran from the Tampa Bay area took on the challenge of participating in the Disney Pixar Toy Story 10-Miler Sunday, just months after suffering a severe spinal injury.

Nathalia Paradise, 36, was at home in November when she slipped and fell, resulting in her serious injury. After her fall, she’s been grappled with constant pain, frequent falls and even the inability to sometimes control her legs, but despite these challenges, she was determined to run again.

According to a press release from runDisney, doctors said she would never run again, and her mobility from the waist down would be limited. Since Paradise was very physically active and an avid runner, receiving this diagnosis was “devastating.”

Paradise, who is also a cancer survivor, was determined to get back to running. Since her spinal injury, she’s spent four days a week in psychical and occupational therapy. After all her hard work and determination, the 36-year-old veteran raced in the 10-Miler during runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend at Walt Disney World Resort just four months after the injury.

Runners take their mark as they begin the Disney Pixar Toy Story 10-Miler, the final event during the four-day runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend on April 16, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. This year’s event celebrated the magic of Disney Pixar characters and is the final on-site race weekend of the 2022-23 runDisney race season. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

Nathalia Paradise of Tampa defied the odds when she completed the Disney Pixar Toy Story 10-Miler during runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend on April 16, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Army veteran recently suffered a severe spinal injury but overcame those difficulties by using a walker to successfully finish the final on-site race of the 2022-23 runDisney race season. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

Nathalia Paradise of Tampa defied the odds when she completed the Disney Pixar Toy Story 10-Miler during runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend on April 16, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Army veteran recently suffered a severe spinal injury but overcame those difficulties by using a walker to successfully finish the final on-site race of the 2022-23 runDisney race season. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

While Paradise will likely have to manage the lingering issues of the spinal injury for the rest of her life, she said she’s grateful for the opportunity to run again and do it at Walt Disney World.

“runDisney helped me regain independence, a renewed infinite love for sport, and a sense of accomplishment that I thought to be lost to me forever,” said Nathalia. runDisney said that she ran the course as a “relentless runner.” During the race, she also used a walker along the course.

Paradise also ran “The Dopey Challenge,” a 5K, 10K, Half Marathon and Full Marathon in January during the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.

runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend is the fourth and final on-site race weekend during the 2022-23 runDisney season. Starting this summer, the runDisney Summer Virtual Series will take place from June to August 2023, with general registration beginning on April 25.